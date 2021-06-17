Levitt at the Falls Pride Weekend!

If you’re headed to the Levitt this weekend to learn more about Lakota hoop dancing with Dallas Chief Eagle, or catch the music of Mae Simpson or Bo DePena or, all three! Evening lawn activities and opening acts begin before the headliners. Food and Beverage vendors will be on-hand for food and drink sales; and Lawn chairs are available for rent. You are welcome to bring your own cooler and a picnic if you wish, however, no outside alcoholic beverages will be allowed into the grounds because they will be available for purchase on-site. Bring a chair, and or blanket with you and your pet is welcome as long as it’s on a leash.

If you’d like to know more about the upcoming 2021 season at the Levitt shell, or how you can support Levitt at the Falls by making a donation or volunteering, you can reach them by phone at 605-271-1560 or online at levittsiouxfalls.org.

Watch the video below for a sneak peek at what to expect from Mae Simpson’s performance.