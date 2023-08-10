Are you ready to rock the weekend with Levitt at the Falls? With only a handful of weekends left, this weekend is sure to be one of the best yet.

We were joined in the studio by Executive Director of Levitt at the Falls, Nancy Halverson, to breakdown everything we can expect from the weekend of concerts.

And, via zoom we were joined by Saturday night’s headliner, Scott Tournet.

Now enjoy the music of Scott Tournet

If you’re headed to the Levitt this weekend, food and beverage vendors will serve starting at 6:30 PM. You can bring your own picnic with you if you wish. Outside alcoholic drinks will not be allowed into the grounds but will be available for purchase on-site. Bring a chair, rent a chair, or grab a blanket to sit on. Your pet is welcome as long as it’s on a leash.

All Levitt concerts are free to the public, though a bucket will be passed during the evening for freewill donations.



If you’d like to know more about how you can support Levitt at the Falls by making a donation or volunteering this season, you can reach them by phone at 605-271-1560 or online at levittsiouxfalls.org.