Levitt at the Falls opening weekend

Head to the Levitt for the opening weekend to catch the music of Ranky Tanky, or Lucas Hoge, or both! Lawn activities and opening acts begin before the headliners. Food and Beverage vendors will be on-hand for food and drink sales; and Lawn chairs are available for rent. You are welcome to bring your own cooler and a picnic if you wish, however, no outside alcoholic beverages will be allowed into the grounds because they will be available for purchase on-site. Bring a chair, and or blanket with you and your pet is welcome as long as it’s on a leash.

Watch the video below for a sneak peek at what to expect from Ranky Tanky’s performance