The dog days of summer are in full swing. While the heat of the day may get to be too much, they can make for glorious nights. And even better than a warm evening is a warm evening with amazing live music. Guest host Sophie Daly was joined in the studio by Executive Director of Levitt at the Falls, Nancy Halverson. Nancy broke down everything we can expect from the weekend of concerts. Sophie was also joined via zoom by Saturday’s headliner, Ian Flanigan. Gwen Stefani once described Ian’s voice by saying this: “Nobody has a voice that sounds like that, it’s just so rare.” We’re all looking forward to hearing him at the Levitt shell this weekend.

Listen to the music of Ian Flanigan below:

If you’re headed to the Levitt this weekend, food and beverage vendors will serve starting at 6:30 PM. You can bring your own picnic with you if you wish. Outside alcoholic drinks will not be allowed into the grounds but will be available for purchase on-site. Bring a chair, rent a chair, or grab a blanket to sit on. Your pet is welcome as long as it’s on a leash.

All Levitt concerts are free to the public, though a bucket will be passed during the evening for freewill donations.



If you’d like to know more about how you can support Levitt at the Falls by making a donation or volunteering this season, you can reach them by phone at 605-271-1560 or online at levittsiouxfalls.org.