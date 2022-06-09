With week one behind them, the volunteers and staff at Levitt at the Falls are gearing up for a big weekend this week. They’re tying into the 25th Annual Festival of Cultures event by bringing in a variety of music representing three distinct cultures–American, Latin and Indigenous.





We are also being joined by two members of the group D’DAT. They are Delbert Andersonand Nicholas Lucero. DDAT will be performing on Saturday night. They’re here via Zoom. We’ll talk more with them in a bit.



But first, Nancy tell us about why representing many cultures through the music at the Levitt is so important to the mission of the organization.

You can hear the music of Sonia De Los Santos tonight at the Levitt Shell. Her original songs in Spanish and English are inspired by various Latin American rhythms , as well as North American folk traditions.



Sonia De Los Santos is also performing for the Levitt’s First Family Series event on Friday morning. If you’ve got kids, bring them down to the Levitt lawn for a Yoga Warm-up brought to you by Sanford FIT at 10:15 AM. Once you’re warmed up, you’ll be ready to dance when Sonia De Los Santos performs.



Join your friends on the lawn on Friday night for the music of Carrie Newcomer and pianist Gary Walters. Carrie has been called a “Prairie Mystic” who “asks all the right questions.” She is known for her musical depth and a voice described as “as rich as Godiva chocolate.”



And on Saturday night, the Levitt is wrapping up the weekend concerts with D’DAT. The band has been described as an exciting multi-cultural, genre-expansive group fusing the uniquely American musical traditions of the native southwest, jazz, funk and hip-hop.



All Levitt concerts are free to the public, though a bucket will be passed during the evening for Freewill donations.