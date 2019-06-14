Levitt At The Falls Grand Opening

Blues singer, Ruthie Foster, has received three Grammy nominations for Best Blues Album of the Year, seven Blues Music Awards and countless other awards and accolades. She’s kicking off the Grand Opening of Levitt at the Falls as the first headliner.

The opening acts and lawn activities are scheduled to begin one hour before the main headliner before each event. There will also be food and beverages available, though you can bring your own picnic with you if you wish. Outside alcoholic drinks will not be allowed into the grounds, but will be available for purchase on-site. Bring a chair, and or blanket with you and your pet is welcome as long as it’s on a leash.