Levitt at the Falls: Goodroad

If you’re headed to the Levitt this weekend to catch the music of Goodroad on Friday night, or The Two Tracks on Saturday, or both, you should know that: Lawn activities and opening acts begin before the headliners. Food and Beverage vendors will be on-hand for food and drink sales; and Lawn chairs are available for rent. You are welcome to bring your own cooler and a picnic if you wish, however, no outside alcoholic beverages will be allowed into the grounds because they will be available for purchase on-site. You can also bring a chair, and or blanket with you and your pet is welcome as long as it’s on a leash.

If you’d like to know more about the upcoming 2021 season at the Levitt shell, or how you can support Levitt at the Falls by making a donation or volunteering, you can reach them by phone at 605-271-1560 or online at levittsiouxfalls.org.

Watch the video below to get a sneak peek at what to expect from Goodroad’s Friday night performance.