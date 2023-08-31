From Americana to the latest indie vibes Levitt at the Falls has soundtracked the summer since June, and with over 40 concerts under their belt for the 2023 season they’ve done an incredible job. The best part? You still have two full weekends to feel the fun.



We were joined in the studio by Executive Director of Levitt at the Falls, Nancy Halverson to break down everything we can expect from this weekend of concerts.



And joining us via zoom were Jared Bailey and Isaac Bell the fourth. Who make up part of the team behind Friday night’s headliner DuPont Brass.



Take a listen to the music of DuPont Brass