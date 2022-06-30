One of the real benefits of the Levitt at the Falls’ mission is that it brings music artists to the stage, who might not otherwise be seen in Sioux Falls. Already in its third year, the Levitt project not only provides these talented musicians with a stage to perform, it also provides those of us seated on the lawn with a lesson in good music, grand cultures and a great time.



Nancy Halverson, the executive director of Levitt at the Falls joined us on the couch today.



We were also being by the headliner of Friday night’s concert, Danielle Nicole via Zoom.

If you’re headed to the Levitt this weekend, food and beverage vendors will serve starting at 6:30 PM. You can bring your own picnic with you if you wish. Outside alcoholic drinks will not be allowed into the grounds, but will be available for purchase on-site. Bring a chair, rent a chair, or grab a blanket to sit on. Your pet is welcome as long as it’s on a leash.

Danielle Nicole’s voice has drawn comparisons to such artists as Susan Tedeschi, Bonnie Raitt and Etta James.



Only her show, style and tone are all her own and can only be experienced. Here’s a sneak peek at the music of Danielle Nicole.