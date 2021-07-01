Levitt at the Falls: East of Westreville

You can hear the music of The Reminders Live on Friday night and catch the music of East of Westreville on Saturday night. It’s all on the lawn at 504 North Phillips Avenue at Falls Park West. All Levitt concerts are free to the public, though a bucket will be passed during the evening for Goodwill donations. Come join the fun this summer at Levitt at the Falls.

And don’t forget to mark your calendars now for next week’s concerts at Levitt at the Falls. They’ve got a full slate planned with Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba on Thursday, July 8th; Rhythm Collective on Friday, July 9th and Chastity Brown on Saturday July 10th. If you’d like to know more about the upcoming 2021 season at the Levitt shell, or how you can support Levitt at the Falls by making a donation or volunteering, you can reach them by phone at 605-271-1560 or online at levittsiouxfalls.org.

Get a sneak peek at what you’ll hear Friday night from East of Westreville by watching the video below.