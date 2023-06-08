Are you ready to play a “Pop Game?” Or maybe, you’re looking to find a new “Metropolis” and when you do maybe someone will say “Te Traigo Flores” or “I brought you flowers.” Have we caught your interest yet? Those are all song titles from the three main stage acts coming to Levitt at the Falls this weekend.

Nancy Halverson is the Levitt at the Falls Executive Director. Along with Nancy is Eduardo Mendoza, who is part of the team making up Saturday night’s opening act Sabor del Sur who will take to the stage to showcase the a taste of the south.

They joined us today to give us even more reason to get out to the lawn this weekend. And how you can take the weekend to celebrate Pride and the annual festival of cultures.

Three of the six members of Sabor Del Sur gave a sneak peek of what you can expect if you attend their performance this weekend. All three members are also teachers with the Sioux Falls School District.

If you’re headed to the Levitt this weekend, food and beverage vendors will serve starting at 6:30 PM. You can bring your own picnic with you if you wish. Outside alcoholic drinks will not be allowed into the grounds, but will be available for purchase on-site. Bring a chair, rent a chair, or grab a blanket to sit on. Your pet is welcome as long as it’s on a leash.

All Levitt concerts are free to the public, though a bucket will be passed during the evening for freewill donations. If you’d like to know more about how you can support Levitt at the Falls by making a donation or volunteering this season, you can reach them by phone at 605-271-1560 or online at levittsiouxfalls.org.