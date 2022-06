As we continue to build our summer soundtrack of great artists performing at the Levitt shell, one thing really stands out: People in Sioux Falls love to dance! And this weekend, there will be plenty of chances to do just that.



Nancy Halverson, the executive director of Levitt at the Falls joined us on the couch recently.



And, we were also joined the headliner of Saturday night’s concert, Brody Ray via Zoom. For a sneak peak check out the video below.