Levitt in Your Living Room features Burlap Wolf King this Saturday, May 30th at 7 PM on Facebook Live. We’re only just beginning to celebrate the 2020 season of Levitt at the Falls. As you might expect, the situation is ever-changing. To keep up-to-date with the latest concert developments, monitor their website levittsiouxfalls.org.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW FOR A SNEAK PEEK AT WHAT TO EXPECT.