Aside from bringing 50 free concerts to the Sioux Falls area every summer the Levitt at the Falls does the work to fulfill their mission of building community through music.

Levitt at the Falls Executive Director, Nancy Halverson and Pierce Freelon, a family hip-hop artist taking to the Levitt stage this Saturday morning, joined us in studio today.

Nancy was here to fill us in on what we can gear up to get down to this weekend, and Pierce shared how he was able to get out in to our community this week as a Levitt artist in residence. Plus, how they’re working together in helping to build up our community.

You can see a sneak peek of what to expect if you attend Pierce Freelon’s performance by watching the video below.

If you’re headed to the Levitt this weekend, food and beverage vendors will serve starting at 6:30 PM. You can bring your own picnic with you if you wish. Outside alcoholic drinks will not be allowed into the grounds, but will be available for purchase on-site. Bring a chair, rent a chair, or grab a blanket to sit on. Your pet is welcome as long as it’s on a leash.

All Levitt concerts are free to the public, though a bucket will be passed during the evening for freewill donations. If you’d like to know more about how you can support Levitt at the Falls by making a donation or volunteering this season, you can reach them by phone at 605-271-1560 or online at levittsiouxfalls.org.