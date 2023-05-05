If that video was any indication, then we don’t need to tell you that we’re inching closer to the start of the greatest time of year, Levitt Season! Today marks another big step for the summer of 2023. Rose Ann Hofland is the Director of Communications and Community Engagement for Levitt at the Falls. Rose Ann joined us to unveil the acts for this summer’s 50, that’s right 50, Levitt Concerts. And we’re sure you’ll find at least a concert or ten that will make you want to get up and shake a tail feather.

If you’re looking to get in on the summer of fun with Levitt at the Falls, including 50 Levitt main stage concerts, be sure to set aside your weekends from June second through September ninth on your calendar. And be sure to join us here on KELOLAND Living all summer long to see a preview of all the fabulous acts coming to the Levitt shell every Thursday, Friday & Saturday starting at 7 PM each night. It’s sure to summer of excitement. For more information you can call Levitt at the falls at 605-271-1560. Or head online to levittsiouxfalls.org.