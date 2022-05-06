The sneak peek at the artists in the 2022 season are sure to get you boogying in your seat. And what we showed you today is only a small taste of what you can expect to hear on the Levitt Lawn this summer. The beat drops in just four weeks for Levitt at the Falls’ biggest concert season yet. Executive Director, Nancy Halverson joined us today to tell us more about what we can expect and, more importantly, what we can hear this year.

Behind the scenes on set with Nancy Halverson & Brittany Kaye

Levitt at the Falls is part of a national network of outdoor Levitt music venues and concert sites dedicated to strengthening the social fabric of communities. Presenting a broad array of music genres and cultural programming, Levitt venues bring together families, friends and neighbors of all ages and backgrounds. If you’d like to know more about how you can support Levitt at the Falls throughout the year, you can learn more online at levittsiouxfalls.org. You can also reach them by phone at 605-271-1560.