If you’ve ever had a child leave for college, you know that it can be hard to say “Goodbye.” Maybe it’s all those years living at home, or the realization that your little one isn’t so little anymore. Regardless, it can be tough to send your baby go off into that wide, unknown world. It’s something Mary Toso, the Interim Director of Student Success Center at Augustana University, has seen a time or two. She stopped by to share a few tips to help parents learn how to let go when kids head off to college and make the transition easier for everyone.

Tips for making the transition smooth