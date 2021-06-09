Did you know that less than two percent of families live on farms? Yet, that small percentage supplies 80-percent of our food. That’s why one organization believe it’s so important to raise awareness about farming.
Erin Wagner is the education and marketing intern with Stockyard Ag Experience. She gives us a little insight into the AgVenture Club 2.0. She also shows us one of the AgVentures that families can participate in to learn more about farming..
Let’s go on an AgVenture!
