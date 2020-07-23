‘Let’s Get Physical” for a cause

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

If you have ever gone through cancer or been close to someone who has – which unfortunately so many of us have – then you know how financially draining it can be. Which is why our guests today found a creative way to help those dealing with cancer. Emily Connolly started Pedal FARR in 2016. Tina Evers lost her husband Brian to cancer and joined us via zoom. It’s a 25 mile bike ride on the Sioux Falls bike trails that raises money to help cancer patients in the form of $1,000 checks at Christmas time.

Head to www.pedalfarr.com for more information or to register for the ride.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DIY Facemasks

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests