‘Let’s Get Physical” for a cause

If you have ever gone through cancer or been close to someone who has – which unfortunately so many of us have – then you know how financially draining it can be. Which is why our guests today found a creative way to help those dealing with cancer. Emily Connolly started Pedal FARR in 2016. Tina Evers lost her husband Brian to cancer and joined us via zoom. It’s a 25 mile bike ride on the Sioux Falls bike trails that raises money to help cancer patients in the form of $1,000 checks at Christmas time.

Head to www.pedalfarr.com for more information or to register for the ride.