We’ve all been told that we need to start listening to our gut when it comes to decision making. Yet, that can be easier said than done. Thankfully, there are tools you can use when it’s time to focus on decisions for your future.
Jackie Bolstad is the owner and intuitive at Thymes Gate.
She shows us a few tools we can use to hone our intuition, connect with the world around us, and listen to our inner voice.
Let your intuition guide you
