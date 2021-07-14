Let your intuition guide you

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI made numerous serious errors in investigating sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and didn't treat the case with the “utmost seriousness,” the Justice Department's inspector general said Wednesday. The FBI acknowledged conduct that was “inexcusable and a discredit" to America's premier law enforcement agency.

The long-awaited watchdog report raises serious questions about how the department and the FBI handled the case and it highlights serious missteps at the FBI between the time the allegations were first reported and Nassar’s arrest.