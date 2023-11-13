Diabetes is a chronic health condition that affects how your body turns food into energy. Most of the food you eat is broken down into glucose, or sugar, and released into your bloodstream. And when your blood sugar goes up, it signals your pancreas to release insulin. Insulin acts like a key, unlocking the cells in your body so that glucose can get in and be used for energy. Yet, as a Lewis Drug pharmacist, Courtney Feist, understands that the process doesn’t always work in our bodies like it should. And over time, high blood sugar can damage your nerves, blood vessels, and organs, and lead to a number of serious health problems, including heart disease, stroke, blindness, kidney failure, and amputation, which makes proper blood sugar monitoring critical to your health.

