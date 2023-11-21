If there’s an older parent, neighbor or friend in your life who’s on Medicare, you’ve probably heard how this time of year can be a frustrating one for those trying to navigate what is a complex program with multiple parts, options, and rules.



Getting through all the red tape isn’t easy, making it hard for seniors to compare plans and make informed decisions about their Medicare coverage.



Thankfully, today’s guests were here today to help with information about a program operated through the state Department of Human Services, known as SHIINE. Waylon Eckert is the SHIINE Program Manager and Lesley Farmen is the program administrator.



They stopped by the studio to explain more about the SHIINE program and tell you where you can find resources to help seniors manage their Medicare coverage without the headaches.