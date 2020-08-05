You can watch the Legends for Kids: It’s For the Kids television special tonight at 6:30 PM right here on your KELOLAND Stations. You can also find out more about Legends for kids on their website at legendsforkids.com.
If you’d like to “attend” the 2020 Legends Virtual Banquet & Auction which is being held tomorrow night. The virtual Banquet event is online from 6 to 7 PM with the live auction being held from seven until 8:30 PM Thursday night. If you’d like to place a bid, you need to register at BidPal.net/Legends20 or register by texting LEGENDS20 to 243725.