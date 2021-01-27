Legacy Law Firm: What you need to know to protect your estate in 2021

According to the National Funeral Directors Association, nearly 63% of people think sharing their funeral wishes with their family members is a good idea. Yet only 21% actually do it. Why? Largely because life gets in the way, and we get too busy.

Tim Wingen is a managing partner at Miller Funeral Home in Sioux Falls and he sees first-hand, nearly every day how pre-planning could have save loved ones unnecessary distress at a time when they are already grieving the loss of a loved one.

Tim spoke with us to help us better understand the process of pre-planning a funeral and explain just how simple the process can be.