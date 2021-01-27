Like all Americans, you pay taxes with your hard-earned money. But taxes can be complicated and stressful, and you could waste your money if you don’t plan properly.
Bobbi Thury is an attorney and the co-founder of Legacy Law Firm in Sioux Falls. She knows that the time to start planning for changes in your situation should take place before it’s time to sign your 1040 form.
She joined us today with some advice on what you need to know now to make sure you’re making the most of your estate planning so you or your loved ones aren’t hit with unexpected, unwelcome surprises.
Legacy Law Firm: What you need to know to protect your estate in 2021
