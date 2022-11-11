Seniors often face financial difficulties, just like the rest of us, but those difficulties can be exasperated by the added costs of medical care which is rising every year. Many veterans also have special mobility, accessibility and security needs that go beyond what younger adults need from day to day. The fact is: If you are 65 years or older, there is a 70% chance that you will need long-term care in your lifetime. Today’s guest knows planning for your golden years is more important than ever for veterans and their families. Bobbie Thury is the Co-Founder and an attorney with Legacy Law Firm in Sioux Falls. She joined us to explain what steps you should be taking now to protect your financial assets and plan so that you can keep your golden years shining bright in the years ahead.

Long-term VA Benefits For Veterans

Elder Law Planning

