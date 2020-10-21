Legacy Law Firm planning to protect those you love

Few of us would have thought that our lives would still be impacted by the COVID-19 virus seven month after the pandemic first hit KELOLAND. One side effect of the virus has been that we have all had to become more flexible with the places we go, the people we see, and the plans we make.

No one knows that better than Kari Den Otter, the Development Director if the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra. Not only did the organization have to take it's season virtual last spring, but this fall they are also going virtual with the organization's largest fundraiser, the annual Symphony Gala.

Kari tells us more about the 2020 Gala At Home and how you can still support the organization's efforts online.

You can support the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra by taking part in the 2020 Gala At Home on Saturday, November 7th beginning at 7 o'clock. You can take part in the event by calling 605-335-7933 extension 15 or visiting them online at SDSymphony.org.