Legacy Law Firm explains why it’s never too early to make an estate plan

No one likes to think about the end of their life, so it’s only natural that important tasks, including estate planning are often put off. There are a lot of misconceptions about estate planning, and any one of them can result in costly mistakes. Jayna Voss and Bobbi Thury, co-founders and attorneys behind Legacy Law Firm in Sioux Falls, explain why a properly crafted estate plan can actually give you peach of mind that your property will go to the people you want, in the way you want, and when you want.

SPECIAL OFFER: Call to schedule a consultation and mention KELOLAND Living, and the attorneys of Legacy Law Firm will review your existing estate plan for FREE!

Legacy Law Firm
7404 South Bitterroot Place
Sioux Falls, SD 57108

605-275-5665

www.legacylawfirmPC.com

