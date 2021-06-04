Learn to yo-yo from a local yo-yo pro

Think of your favorite childhood toys and chances are Barbies, baby dolls, toy cars, and bikes come to mind. While you *can have a great time with all toys, how many of them can you do tricks with?



Tyler Duffy is a yo-yo whiz kid. And after seeing what he can do, we don’t think you’re going to argue with that title.



In fact, we asked him here today to help us find our “inner child” again by showing how we can use the classic yo-yo to do such tricks as “travel around the world”, and “walk the dog.” We might even learn a few more, if we can master the basics.