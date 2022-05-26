Let’s be honest, when someone mentions snorkeling or spearfishing, you probably think of tropical seas– or maybe the rushing rapids of Hawaii, Thailand or Portugal? We’re going to venture a little closer to home–actually a lot closer because you only need to head to the shores of Lake Lorraine in Sioux Falls to find all the snorkeling and spearfishing fun the outdoors person in you is calling for. And as I found out during a recent visit there, the classes being offered by The Outdoor Campus actually look like a lot of fun.

Behind the scenes: Jason Nelson and Ashley Thompson at Lake Lorraine

The Outdoor Campus’ Snorkeling and Spearfishing class is sure to be popular, so you’d be wise to call soon. You can find out more on their website at OutdoorCampus.org. If you’d like to know more, you can call them at 605-362-2777 or email TOC2@state.SD.US. The Outdoor Campus’ Snorkeling and Spearfishing class is only being offered in Sioux Falls.