Learn to ski locally at Great Bear Ski Valley

When winter lasts as long as it does here in KELOLAND, you need to find something to enjoy about the cold and all that snow. Which is why snow skiing and snowboarding are the perfect distractions from the cold and all that snow, even when you’re in the thick of it. Ashley recently took her daughter, Ava, to Great Bear Ski Valley to get a ski lesson and talk about all the great winter programs they have that are sure to have everyone in the family asking for winter to last a little longer.

And don’t forget, our friends at Great Bear Ski Valley say that 5th grade is the perfect time to learn to ski. And you can join them at 5th Grade Friday’s every Friday starting at 3 pm for some amazing deals.