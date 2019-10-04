Learn to make the sushi that will be served at the upcoming Public School Proud event

In an effort to close the funding gap that exists for teacher grants, the Sioux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation is hosting their fundraiser, “Public School Proud”. Instead of inviting outside performers, the event will feature student groups. Allison Struck, with the Sioux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation and Janelle Revier, a Culinary Arts Teacher at CTE Academy tell us how we can help support teachers and classrooms in KELOLAND while showing us how to make our very own Sushi.

Sushi Rice

2 cups sushi rice

2 1/2 cups water

Combine rice and water in saucepan.

Bring to a rolling boil.

Cover, turn to low heat, and cook for 20 minutes.

Combine 2 Tablespoons rice vinegar, 2 Tablespoons sugar, 1 Tablespoon kosher salt. Fold into rice and cool.

To Assemble:

Wrap sushi mat in Saran Wrap.

Lay a sheet of Nori on the mat.

Press a thin layer of sticky rice onto Nori (this works best with damp hands).

One inch from the top place thin English cucumber spears, avocado slices, and imitation crab.

Roll up and slice with wet knife.

Top with spicy mayo.

Spicy Mayo:

1/2 cup mayo

2 Tablespoons siracha

1/2 teaspoon lime juice