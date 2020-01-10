Live Now
Learn the “Pup Pup Boogie” dance with Paw Patrol Live!

Led by their trusty leader, Ryder, each pup in the Paw Patrol is inspired by a real-world job such as a fire fighter, a police officer, or a construction worker. That’s right. And when trouble strikes Adventure Bay, they’re there to save the day! Whether it’s a train off the tracks, or a cat in a tree, they always find a way to help those in need. And boy did we need their help when a couple of members of the Paw Patrol Live crew took time to teach Ashley and Brittany how to do the “Pup Pup Boogie”.

You can find tickets for all KELOLAND performances at pawpatrollive.com.

