Are you old enough to remember the popular Disney film, Mary Poppins? There’s a scene where Mary’s Uncle Albert becomes airborne because he can’t seem to stop laughing and soon everyone is joining in on the fun and floating on air. Jill Johnson certainly loves to laugh, too. Only a good laugh session usually leaves her more grounded to the world around her. Jill joined Brittany Kaye today to explain why Uncle Albert, Mary Poppins, Bert, Jane and Michael Banks, should keep their feet firmly planted on the ground to reap the true benefits of getting giggly with something she calls laughter yoga.

Laughter Yoga Exercise