K R Hempel Woodworking creating one-of-a-kind custom designs

Kevin Hempel and his wife, Robin, are the artisans behind K R Hempel Woodworking. He’s here to show us what they can create in the way of custom furniture.He’s also going to show us a weekend project that you might want to try on your own at home.

You’ll also find Kevin and his wife at their booth at the KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts Show on Friday, March 27th and Saturday, March 28th at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall. If you’re a crafter or artist with a product to sell and would be interested in having a booth of your own at our event. Contact Michelle Ust at MUst@keloland.com.

