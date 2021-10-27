Kore Cares announces their Care Champions

Last month, we told you about a unique opportunity to honor a caregiver in your life with Kore Cares’ Care Champion Awards. Honoring those caregivers has never been more important than in the middle of a pandemic because many home care workers have continued to report to work and provide vital care to vulnerable people, despite the health risks to themselves and their own families.



That is why it is so important to our next guest, Kore Cares owner, Gabrielle Hoing to shine a spotlight on the crucial roles home care providers have played for families during the pandemic.



She’s joining us to tell us more about Kore Cares’ effort to recognize those who are providing the hands-on care that so many people of varying abilities need to keep themselves and their families safe–and at home.

If you or a loved one needs help finding the right senior care options, give Kore Cares a call at 605-275-2344, or check out their resources online at KoreCares.Com or Kore Cares on Facebook. They have a complete list of frequently asked questions online and will be happy to answer any questions you might have. Why not schedule a consultation today?





Kore Cares is dedicated to their clients and to the vision of allowing them to remain in the security and comfort of their own home. They know that happy employees are empowered to take better care of their clients, and they make it a priority to take very good care of their employees. Kore Cares ranks in the top 15% of home care agencies in the US and the benefits include Health, Vision, Dental, Retirement Assistance and Paid Time Off. If you’d like to know more about career opportunities with Kore Care, you can reach them by phone or online.