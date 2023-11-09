The holiday season is a time for celebration and joy, but it’s also a time when people are more likely to be on the road, and unfortunately, more likely to be involved in traffic accidents. It’s also unfortunately the time of year when it’s especially important to know your rights if you are pulled over for suspected drunk driving or DUI.



As an attorney, Ryan Kolbeck knows that DUI charges can have serious consequences, including jail time, fines, license suspension, and even job loss.



He joined us to explain why knowing your rights can help you protect yourself from these consequences and ensure that you know what to do should you get pulled over by police, or drive through a sobriety checkpoint.

Whether you have been accused of a crime or have a personal injury claim, Kolbeck Law understands that your story is the most important aspect of your case. Let their experience team help develop your story and determine the most effective means of telling it.

You can reach them by phone at 605-306-4384 to schedule a consultation. You can also message them online at KolbeckLaw.com.