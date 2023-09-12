As many of our viewers have now witnessed, Ashley Thompson occasionally struggles with the simplest of cooking instructions. Specifically cream cheese packaging and crescent roll unraveling.
Mitchell Olson assumed she might benefit from a few other cooking hacks that might make Ashley’s life a bit easier in the kitchen, and maybe folks at home will learn a trick or two.
The cream cheese package incident: Football cheeseball for sports-ball tailgating
The crescent roll debacle: Will it Waffle: chaos edition
