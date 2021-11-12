Kitchen fire safety during the holiday season

We’re being joined by Brandon Fey a fire inspector with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue. He’s here today to fill us in on how we can help stop kitchen fires before they take off and wreck havoc on your holiday season.
Turkey Fryers Safety Tips:
- Keep the fryer 25ft away from any combustibles.
- Properly fill the correct amount of oil into the container – over filling the oil may cause the oil to fall onto the flame below causing a grease explosion.
- Keeping an eye on the oil as it heats, depending on the type of oil you are using will depend what the oil’s flash point is (most are around 400-450 degrees). As the oil begins to rise to this temperature you will notice black smoke. Once that oil gets to it’s flash point it will combust into flames.
- Your turkey has to completely be unthawed before going into the fryer for two reasons: One being an unthawed turkey weighs more due to the ice that has accumulated on it and that can cause the oil to over flow and lead to a fire. Tow, Once the ice meets the hot temperature of the oil it will expand to 1700 times it’s original size to steam causing the oil to spill over and come into contact with the flame.