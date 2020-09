A pandemic is on the rise and I’m not just talking about the novel coronavirus. A pandemic of negativity is sweeping the world. Yet today’s guest is doing her part to remedy the situation. Nicole Phillips is the author of “The Negativity Remedy.” She’s a fierce advocate for kindness and is the keynote speaker for the 25th annual women on the prairie conference. She explains why kindness is both courageous, and contagious.

