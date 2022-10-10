For the past 10 years, Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Dakota Kilts For Kids fundraiser has raised just shy of 1.4 million dollars in donations to provide a place for families to stay at RMHC South Dakota while their child faces a hospital recovery or treatment. The fundraiser is the charity’s top grossing event every year and this is the first year there are women kilters participating. Kristin Hoefert-Redlinger is a Kilter and part of the #WeekForGood Organizing Team. Lexus Paulson is the owner of Nautical bowls, one of the local businesses involved in the #WeekForGood. They stopped by to tell us more about the event and how you can get involved.

