Kidz-n-Coats keeping KELOLAND warm

Isaac Schmeling is the project coordinator for Kidz-n-Coats in Sioux Falls and he has seen the need first-hand. It’s his mission and that of Harvest Church in Sioux Falls to make sure that students who come to school without winter coats, hats or gloves have something new to protect them from South Dakota’s harsh winter weather. He’s here to tell us how we can make a difference by joining the effort to make sure that happens.

The goal of Kidz-n-Coats is to provide a helping hand to families in need. Kidz-n-Coats believes that giving a child a NEW coat will boost self esteem and give each child a sense of pride and well being. Kidz-n-Coats is a service of Harvest Church in Sioux Falls. You can find out more by emailing info at harvestsf.org or visit their Facebook page: @kidzncoats.

Don’t forget the distribution of new winter coats for kids will be held on Friday, October 29th at the downtown library in Sioux Falls. The event takes place from 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM and the child must be present to try on the coat to make sure it fits properly.