

KELOLAND gets incredibly cold. In fact, if you’ve spent even one winter here, you’d see that the cold brings a new sense of danger that threatens us all. but that threat is especially harsh for those who are living in poverty.



It’s that threat that the team behind the Kidz-N-Coats project in Sioux Falls is fighting head on by collecting donations to provide children-in-need with new coats, mittens, gloves, and hats. And in our current economy, this year the need is even greater than ever.



We were joined by Mandy Norgaard and Pastor Djuana Dial, both who are part of the team behind Kidz-N-Coats.



They joined us to tell us more about this unique program and how it works, because no child should have to face South Dakota’s snow, sub-zero temperatures or freezing rain without something to keep them warm.

If you are interested in making a donation to Kidz-N-Coats, you can make a gift through Venmo.

Every dollar donated goes to purchase new coats. If you’d like to help volunteer at the giveaway, you can message the organization through Facebook.