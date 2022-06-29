This is the time of year when parents sit down with their kids getting ready to attend college or a trade school. The talk at the table? How is it going to get paid for? For families dealing with a parent injured on the job, or worse: killed on the job, that question can be hard to answer. Thankfully, there’s a non-profit organization that saw the need and is there to help. Jennifer Andrisen Selzler is the president of Kids’ Chance of South Dakota. And Karley DeKnikker is a Kids’ Chance Alumni who received a scholarship from the organization to attend Gustavus Adolphus College. They joined us to tell us more about how Kids’ Chance of South Dakota makes an impact and how you can support their efforts during an upcoming fundraiser.

Kids’ Chance of South Dakota is proud to provide post-secondary and trade school scholarships to the children of South Dakota workers who have been severely or fatally injured in a workplace accident. The children of these workers often lose opportunities for secondary education. If you’d like to know more about scholarships or supporting Kids’ Chance of South Dakota in their efforts, you can reach them by calling 605-275-5250 or e-mailing Jennifer at kidschancesd@gmail.com.