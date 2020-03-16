Kids at home during school closures? We collected a list of digital resources to help you stay sane

Parents everywhere are struggling with sudden school closures and the task of keeping their children busy (and learning!) during what at this point, is an unknown amount of time. Why not make the most of it? Organizations from all over the world, including right here in KELOLAND, are doing their part by creating free digital content. From learning more about the food on your table from the Stockyards Ag Experience to learning to draw from the Kennedy Center’s Artist in Residence, Mo Willems, there are a ton of great recourses out there for those of us who need a little help with our kids these days.

The Stockyards Ag Experience created Fridge Sort as a fun at home activity to help your kids learn more about the food on their tables.

Starting tonight, March 16th, The Metropolitan Opera will be streaming free encores of The Met’s acclaimed Live in HD series. The performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be available to stream for 20 hours. The first week’s schedule, outlined below, will be featuring timeless classics as Carmen, La Bohème, and La Traviata. Watch them here.

Most of us in the Sioux Falls School District are familiar with DreamBox, an elementary and middle school math software. But even if you don’t have access through your school, DreamBox is currently offering free subscriptions for parents during school closures. Sign up here.

Have you ever dreamed of taking your kids through Guggenheim Museum in New York or through the Musée d’Orsay in Paris? These 12 museums are offering free virtual tours!

And speaking of the museums of Paris, Paris Musées, public entity that oversees the 14 municipal museums of Paris, including the Musée d’Art Moderne de la Ville de Paris, Petit Palais, and the Catacombs, have put 100,000 images online to look at without even leaving your home. Find them at the Paris Musées website.

Mo Willems invites YOU into his studio every day for his LUNCH DOODLE. Learners worldwide can draw, doodle and explore new ways of writing by visiting Mo’s studio virtually once a day for the next few weeks. Grab some paper and pencils, pens, or crayons and join Mo to explore ways of writing and making together. New episodes will be posted each weekday at noon. Find them here.

This insanely large list of online education resources catalogues websites that can help you learn anything from art to chemistry. And this list isn’t just for kids. Many of these education opportunities are great for adults so if you have a little free time on your hands, you might just want to go down this rabbit hole of learning.

And while this list has a lot of overlap, you might find a few more options!

This link is a treasure trove of free printable coloring pages! Adults will wan to color them too!

This resource from Learning A-Z provides TONS of literary resources.

And we can always use non-screen activity ideas!

And here is another list of 20 screen-free things to do indoors!

Check back here as we keep adding more resources!