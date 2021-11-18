Keratoconus and Corneal Collagen Crosslinking at Vance Thompson Vision

Have you noticed a change in your vision that isn’t being corrected with contacts or glasses? It could be a condition known as Keratoconus, a progressive corneal disease that occurs in 1 out of 2000 people



In good news, there is advanced diagnostic testing for early intervention options, and this testing can be done right here in KELOLAND.



I recently sat down with Dr. Daniel Terveen at Vance Thompson Vision to learn more about Corneal Collagen Crosslinking, one of the newest treatment options to halt the progression of the disease.

