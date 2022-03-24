It’s time to check in with two more of the nominees for the Touchstone Energy Cooperative Who Powers You contest. It’s being held by the region’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives. Ken Carda is the Operations Manager for Bon Homme-Yankton Electric and he serves his community in Yankton by volunteering on the Town Board, as a first responder and he’s also the local fire chief. Our other nominee is Beau Larson, together with his group of volunteers for the Webster Wrestling Youth, he is powered by Lake Region Electric. Both Ken and Beau are nominees for making a difference in their communities. We sat down with them to find out more about how they’re doing that.

Don’t forget, there is still time to nominate an Electric Cooperative Employee or Member for the Touchstone Energy Who Powers You contest. But you’d better hurry because you only have until April 1st to get your nomination in. To find out more, go to the website at whopowersyoucontest.com. We’ll continue shining a spotlight on each of the nominees each Thursday, so be sure and join us. We will announce the winner on May 11th.

Ken Carda Volunteering

Webster Wrestling Youth Volunteers Recognized

Meet the other nominees we’ve talked to so far:

Who Powers You Contest: Tasha & Jadyn

Who Powers You Contest: LeAnn & Chris

Who Powers You Contest: Amy & Nyla