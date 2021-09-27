KELOXTRA announces Fall programming

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) -- If you live in Sioux Falls, chances are you've seen some of the trees in parks and along city streets disappear. More often than not, the reason for this removal is a little pest called the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB).

The EAB is a tiny green beetle that arrived as an invasive species from China and has so far killed more than 100 million ash trees in the United States.