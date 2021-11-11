If you ask parents “Why adopt?”, they might show you a photo of the first time they met their son. They might tell you the story of the summer they taught their daughter to swim, or describe the sound of their children laughing and playing together in their backyard.
Every parent has their own personal reasons for adopting, but KELOLAND-TV News anchor and reporter, Bridget Bennett, understands that at its core, the advantage of adoption is simple: it builds families, like her’s.
November is National Adoption month and Bridget is joining us today to share her family’s adoption story. She is sharing her experience in hopes that it might inspire you to consider adopting one of the more than 125-thousand children every year who are hoping to find for their forever families.
KELOLAND News Anchor Bridget Bennett shares her adoption story
If you ask parents “Why adopt?”, they might show you a photo of the first time they met their son. They might tell you the story of the summer they taught their daughter to swim, or describe the sound of their children laughing and playing together in their backyard.