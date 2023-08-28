If you’re lucky enough to share your life with a pet, you know what a blessing our furry friends can be.



When you’re having a bad day, they are waiting at the door with a wagging tail. And when they’re hungry, they know they can count on you to have a bag of kibble in the cupboard.



That isn’t always the case for shelter pets who need to be fed and cared for. Madison Godschalk is the Special Events and PR Coordinator at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society, and James Oppenheimer is the Executive Director with the organization. Joining them was Tiffany McQuisten, the category manager for the pet department at all the Lewis Drug stores.



They were here to tell us more about the need and how KELOLAND Media Group, Sioux Falls Lewis Drug Stores, and the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society are partnering to help feed area shelter animals.

Pet Food Drive details