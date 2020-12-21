KELOLAND On The Road putting a bow on the 2020 season

The Buche De Noel is a classic holiday treat that is enjoyed around the world. It can require a lot of work, but the end result is one amazing holiday treat.

That's why we're taking the next few days to break down the Buche De Noel, aka Yule Log, into a few more manageable steps that will make the process just a little easier.

Because after all, if you take things a step at a time, and prepare in advance, you'll be able to avoid added holiday stress. We're starting today with the little additons that make a Buche de Noel have all the holiday magic.

Follow along with us during these three days and you will have a beautiful Buche de Noel by Christmas Eve.