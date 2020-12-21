KELOLAND On The Road putting a bow on the 2020 season

Mike Huether, and Photographer/Editor, Taylor Yocum, are joining us today in the studio. They are getting ready to put a bow on the 2020 season by taking us along on memory lane for a little back story on their travels along the back roads of KELOLAND in the past year.
You can catch this month’s episode of KELOLAND On the ROAD on December 29th. The entire Best of KELOLAND On The Road episode, will reveal the three top vote getters in our KELOLAND On The Road Viewers’ Choice online poll. The show airs next Tuesday night at 6:30 PM Central Time/ 5:30 PM Mountain time, right here on your KELOLAND station. Don’t forget to watch!